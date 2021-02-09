Fact vs Fiction: COVID vaccine

COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 speaks with Leah Derksen, an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse in southern Colorado, dispelling vaccine myths and addressing common concerns.

Colorado Springs Family Practice isn’t administering the vaccines themselves. Still, they are in the business of helping families stay safe and healthy and one way is by sharing what is fact and what is fiction about the coronavirus vaccine.

MYTH: The Coronavirus vaccine is not safe.

“I think the vaccine is very safe; there are side effects, there are side effects with everything you take, and there are side effects with other vaccines too,” Derksen said.

MYTH: I’m getting side effects because the vaccine gave me COVID.

“The idea behind the vaccine is educating your body on how to react; we do not use a live virus we’re not giving you COVID, if and when your body sees COVID, it knows how to react to it,” Derksen said. “It’s such a strong vaccine, with that comes the big immune response, if people do not feel good after getting their vaccine, they may feel run-down, they may get a fever, feel achy, it is working.”

MYTH: If I have to be monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine it must not be safe.

“When they keep you there, they want to make sure you’re not having an immediate response. That’s different than the immune side effects; that would be an immediate allergic reaction, which is different,” said Derksen.

MYTH: Once I get both doses I don’t have to wear a mask anymore.

FACT: “Currently we don’t have herd immunity when we try to vaccine enough people to make everyone safe, there are always people who can’t be vaccinated when we get herd immunity, there’s no spread of the virus within a community, that’s when its safe to take off your mask,” Derksen said.

MYTH: RNA technology they are using to create the vaccine is so new, it’s not safe.

FACT: “RNA technology has been around, studying it and it’s been used in other drugs RNA is newly being used in vaccine process it’s not completely new,” said Derksen.

MYTH: There are eggs in the vaccine.

“There are not eggs in the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines,” said Derksen.

Overall Derksen recommends you get that vaccine when its your turn.

“My advice would be to get it even if you are scared because getting the virus is scarier,” said Leah Derksen, APRN. It also helps protect others, she said. “You may have a mild case, and you pass it on to someone who can be much sicker than you.”

Report your side effects to the CDC:

V-safe is a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Through v-safe, you can quickly tell CDC if you have any side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Depending on your answers, someone from CDC may call to check on you and get more information. V-safe will also remind you to get your second COVID-19 vaccine dose if you need one.

>> Tap here to register for CDC’s v-safe messages.

To be clear, you cannot get the vaccine at Colorado Springs Family Practice. They are just sharing their expertise.