Snow impacting some coronavirus-related services Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several of the sites providing free meals to students during the coronavirus outbreak will be closed Thursday due to inclement weather.

A winter storm is forecast to move into the Pikes Peak region Thursday morning.

Academy District 20 said all six of their free meal pickup sites will be closed Thursday. They are adding meal pickups on Friday.

Colorado Springs District 11 said all nine of their sites will be closed Thursday. They will open again Friday.

UCHealth said their drive-through coronavirus testing center will operate from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday. Patients must have a referral from a doctor to be tested at the center.

