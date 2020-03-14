Small businesses protecting staff and customers

EL PASO COUNTY— It’s business as usual, but small business owners across the Pikes Peak Region are taking action amid coronavirus fears.

Pikes Peak Brewing Company (PPBC) in Monument sending out an email to customers letting them know about upcoming changes.

In part the email said,

With beer, making comes a dedication to cleanliness and sanitization. We have carried this practice through all elements of our business, from brewing to canning to food preparation and beer serving.

We have several staff members that are ServSafe certified, which is a nationally accredited health and safety program that goes above and beyond local health department requirements, with which we have excellent ratings.

Additionally, we are immediately implementing the following items to bolster our commitment to the health of our customers and staff.

We will continue to monitor our staff’s health. If any employee feels under the weather, they will be taken off the schedule until they are feeling better.

We will sanitize every high touch surface every 30 minutes.

We are suspending the use of plastic menu covers and will instead print menus daily.

Condiments will be available by request and will be sanitized between customers.

Each table and chair will be cleaned between guests.

We are immediately suspending the practice of using any private mug or any glassware that has not been sanitized through our dishwashing machine.

All of our soap in bathrooms are antibacterial, and we will empty the trash regularly throughout the day.

We have added additional sanitizing and deep cleaning routines to our daily procedures.

“We recognize everyone is concerned about virus transmission, and we’ll do our part to limit that as best we can,” Pikes Peak Brewing Company Founder Chris Wright.

Despite growing concerns, customers are still coming into PPBC.

“Life goes on, and you need to have fun,” customer MJ Machovina said.

PPBC is not alone; Beauty Bar in Colorado Springs is also ramping up efforts to stop the spread.

They posted a video on social media, letting customers know about measures they are taking, like routinely cleaning mirrors and commonly used services.

Building Three Coffee in colorado springs switching to disposable cups for the time being.

No word yet, on how the coronavirus could impact small businesses in the long run.

“It makes me uneasy, and I don’t think other small businesses know what’s going to happen,” Wright said.