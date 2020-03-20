Six coronavirus cases confirmed at El Paso County Care Center



EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Public Health has identified 6 cases of COVID-19 in Laurel Manor Care Center in El Paso County.

“As a public health agency, we are committed to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health Director. “Our team became aware of these additional cases late this afternoon and took immediate action to coordinate efforts with Laurel Manor Care Center and state partners to assess the situation and respond appropriately.”

El Paso County Public Health is working to ensure ill patients are receiving the proper care while limiting further spread of disease. Proactive efforts are focused on identifying, isolating and testing all of those who may be at risk because of these new cases.

“Continued practice of social distancing and good respiratory hygiene is essential. With these efforts we can all help protect the people in our community who are most at risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. Robin Johnson, El Paso County Public Health Medical Director.