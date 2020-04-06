Shelter open at City Auditorium for homeless people with coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An isolation shelter for people experiencing homelessness who have coronavirus is now open at the City Auditorium in Colorado Springs.

The shelter received its first guest on Sunday. It can house up to 70 people, with the capacity to expand to 100 as needed.

The city said the shelter is not a medical facility,but it does feature nursing care, telehealth services, and meals. Guests have access to cots, blankets, restrooms, portable showers,and handwashing stations.

The city announced the shelter last week, but staffing and insurance issues prevented it from opening immediately.

The shelter is a collaboration between the City of Colorado Springs, Community Health Partnership, Zactly Employment Solutions, CU School of Medicine, El Paso County Public Health, Catholic Charities, Springs Rescue Mission, Envida, Centura Health, UCHealth, Goodwill Industries, and the Pikes Peak Library District.