Seven Colorado counties move to more restrictive Safer at Home levels

Visitors wear face coverings while touring the Denver Zoo as cases of the new coronavirus spike in the state Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Seven Colorado counties, including two in southern Colorado, are moving to more restrictive levels on the state’s COVID-19 dial, the state health department said Tuesday.

The health department said after two weeks of growing cases and mounting pressure on the health care system, the following counties, in consultation with CDPHE, are moving to more restrictive levels:

Adams County in the Denver metro is moving to Safer at Home 3 on Wednesday

Arapahoe County in the Denver metro is moving to Safer at Home 2 on Wednesday

Denver County is moving to Safer at Home 3 on Wednesday

La Plata County in western Colorado moved to Safer at Home 2 on Monday

Mesa County in western Colorado moved to Safer at Home 1 on Monday

Otero County in southern Colorado is moving to Safer at Home 2 on Friday

Crowley County in southern Colorado is moving Safer at Home 2 on Friday



Under Safer at Home Level 2, indoor restaurants and places of worship are limited to 50% capacity or 50 people (or up to 100 with calculator). Offices and retail can operate at 50% capacity. Gyms can operate at 25% capacity, or 50 people. There is a cap of 175 people on outdoor events.

In southern Colorado, Pueblo, Custer, Saguache, Rio Grande, Alamosa, Conejos, and Costilla counties are currently operating at Level 2. All other southern Colorado counties are in Level 1, though some, including El Paso County, are at risk of moving to a stricter level if numbers don’t improve.