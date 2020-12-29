Seniors in long-term care facilities begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado Springs, Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS — Walgreens and CVS have begun administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff at 114 long-term care facilities across Colorado on Monday.

One of those facilities on the list – is The Retreat at Sunny Vista in Colorado Springs.

“We’re all excited about that and kind of just praying it works and opens the doors for us,” said Christopher Pogar, Director of Sales & Marketing at The Retreat at Sunny Vista.

Pogar said around 85 residents and staff have voluntarily signed up to receive the free vaccine – which he expects to happen in the next week or two.

“It’s the light at the end of the COVID tunnel,” Pogar added.

There are approximately 114 skilled nursing facilities in Colorado, officials say. It is expected to take three weeks to get through the first round of Pfizer doses.

CVS and Walgreens are administering the doses, which will take the burden off of the facilities, according to a spokesperson for CVS.

COVID-19 vaccines are not available to the general population at this time.

Here is the priority list released by the state health department:

