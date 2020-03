Send some love to Colorado seniors in hospice care

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As the coronavirus continues to spread, many are feeling the pain of isolation, especially the vulnerable population.

Brookdale Hospice is asking people to send letters to its residents who are in quarantine, alone in their rooms and unable to see loved ones or other residents. Brookdale said in many situations, family members are no longer allowed to visit, and only facility staff or hospice RNs are allowed inside.

If you wish to send a letter, here is a list of addresses of local facilities who would love to hear from you:

Brookdale Skyline

2365 Patriot Heights

Colorado Springs, CO 80904

Brookdale Monument Valley Park

10 W Monument Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Brookdale Briargate

7560 Lexington Drive

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Brookdale Broadmoor

615 Southpointe Court

Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Bear Creek Senior Living

1685 South 21st Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Brookdale Vista Grande

2780 Vickers Drive

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Life Care Center at Colorado Springs

2490 International Circle

Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Colonial Columns Nursing Center

1340 E. Fillmore Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80907

Sunrise at University Park

2105 University Park Blvd.

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

Lark Springs

2850 N. Academy Blvd.

Colorado Springs, CO 80917

Parkmoor Village Healthcare Center

3625 Parkmoor Village Drive

Colorado Springs, CO 80917

Laurel Manor Care Center

920 S. Chelton Road

Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Cedarwood Health Care Center

924 W. Kiowa Street

Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Bethesda Gardens Assisted Living & Memory Care

55 Beacon Lite Road

Monument, CO 80132

Jackson Creek Senior Living

16601 Jackson Creek Parkway

Monument, CO 80132