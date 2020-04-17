Self-employed workers will soon get access to unemployment in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado labor department will begin taking unemployment benefit applications from self-employed workers and independent contractors on Monday, the department said Friday.

The federal CARES Act provides benefits to several types of workers who would not usually be eligible for unemployment. This includes gig workers, people who are self-employed or contract employees, those who cannot telework while obeying a shelter order, and those who have exhausted regular unemployment benefits. It also includes workers who were directly impacted by COVID-19, such as those who needed to care for a child whose school is closed or a dependent who tested positive for the disease.

“The Department stood up a brand new online application system to begin taking these claims under the CARES Act,” the department said in a statement. “By leveraging an existing system in development, Colorado will be among the first group of states to accept applications and pay benefits. We don’t know what the volume will look like into our new system because not only do we not know how many gig workers are out there, we don’t know how many of them will apply for unemployment. But we have expanded tools and on Monday will have systems in place to begin taking these applications and provide other resources.”

>> Learn more and apply on the department’s website.

The department said eligible claims will be backdated, so workers will not lose out on any benefits due to the waiting period.

Extra $600 coming soon

The CARES Act also provides an additional $600 of unemployment benefits per week, on top of a worker’s regular weekly benefit.

Workers don’t need to take any action to get this benefit. The department said this money will start appearing in Colorado claimants’ accounts as soon as next week, for weeks of unemployment prior to April 15.

The $600 benefit is retroactive to March 29.