Select restaurants open dining services despite Safer-At-Home guidance

CALHAN, Colo. — Several restaurants in El Paso County opened part of their dine-in services and are choosing to ignore the Safer-At-Home guidance.

The owners of Karen’s Kafe and Stephanie’s Bar and Grill and Western Omlette in Calhan decided to come together and open their dining room at 50% capacity, Wednesday.

The owner of Western Omlette wasn’t available to comment Wednesday, but Karen Starr owner of both Karen’s Kafe and Stephanie’s Bar and Grill spoke with FOX21.

“I’m standing up for our constitutional rights, that the main thing we are doing,” Starr said.

The Safer-At-Home guidance went into effect on April 27, but at this time, restaurants are not allowed to open for dine-in services.

As a veteran, Starr says she’s honoring the pledge she once took.

“Veterans sign on that dotted line to protect us from things like this,” Starr said,” We are not telling people they have to come in here, we are telling them they have the right to chose,” Starr said.

Starr says social distancing will be enforced while customers are inside, condiment packets and paper products will be used. Every table will be regularly cleaned along with bathrooms, menus, the works.

“We live in a free country, and you have the right chose, and we are just respecting that right and giving people the right to chose to dine-in,” General Manager of Karen’s Kafe, Stephanie Carter, said.

More than 60 people dined inside Starr’s restaurants on Wednesday, one couple driving as far as Denver to support the family-owned business.

According to Starr, since the shutdown, sales have gone down by 90%, but she says it’s not about the money.

“No small business ever opens to get rich; if they do, they are fooling themselves,” Starr said.

The El Paso County Public Health Department confirmed to FOX21 they’ve contacted all businesses involved saying in part,

“As a reminder, the new Safer-at-Home order issued on April 27 did not change the operating status of restaurants… they are not able to open for in-restaurant dining or on-premises consumption. In terms of the enforcement process, if Public Health continues to receive complaints after multiple efforts to educate, then a site visit may be conducted, and a Notice of Determination may be issued if they are observed out of compliance.”

Starr says she spoke with a representative from County Health Department on Wednesday morning.

“She informed me I was violating the Governor’s orders, and I informed her, he was violating my constitutional rights,” Starr said.

FOX21 reached out to the Governor’s office, and a spokesperson said the following statement:

“This restaurant is not only breaking the law, but they are also endangering the lives of their staff, customers, and community. Anyone who believes someone is violating Safer at Home should contact their local public health department.”

To report a restaurant violating orders go to this link.