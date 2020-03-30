Second person dies of coronavirus in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. — A second coronavirus-related death has been reported in Pueblo County, according to the county health department.

The health department said an 80-year-old man has died of the virus. An 81-year-old woman died last week.

There are a total of 18 confirmed cases of the virus in Pueblo County. As of Monday morning, 276 tests have been administered in the county. Of those, 170 have come back negative, and 82 are still pending. Five people who live in other counties but got tested in Pueblo also tested positive.

