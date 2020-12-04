Second free COVID-19 community testing site opens in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — In response to the overwhelming increase in the number of people getting tested for COVID-19, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment in partnership with the State of Colorado is opening a second free community testing site on the north side of Pueblo.

The testing site, which will be operated by MAKO Medical, is located in the parking lot on the south side of the Pueblo Mall at 3201 Dillon Drive, Pueblo CO 81008. Individuals need to enter the site off of Hart Road (see directions and map below).

The testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, which also is operated by MAKO, will continue testing as well. People should enter the fairgrounds at Gate 4 at Mesa and Gaylord Avenues.

The hours of testing at both locations will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the sites will be open Monday through Saturday, with the exception of holidays. There is no limit to the number of people who can be tested each day. Test results are generally back in four days.

The testing site at the State Fairgrounds, which opened in late April, is experiencing an overwhelming increase in people getting tested for COVID-19, which prompted the opening of the second site.

On November 30, 1,533 people were tested, which is the highest number that have been tested in a single day since the site opened.

During the month of November, there were 22,419 tests administered at the community testing site, more than double the 8,741 tests that were conducted in the month of October.

“As the cases of COVID-19 have increased exponentially over the past month indicating widespread community transmission of the virus in Pueblo County, a second free community testing location will allow us to test more people and will help to shorten the wait times,” stated Randy Evetts public health director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate and get tested as soon as possible. Please review the instructions on quarantine and isolation. If you are having severe or life-threatening symptoms, please contact 911.

Evetts reminds those being tested to pre-register, which will help people move much quicker through the testing process. To pre-register for the COVID-19 testing at the State Fairgrounds location go to mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=25. To pre-register for the COVID-19 testing site at the Pueblo Mall go to mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=2405. Make sure your information (spelling of your name, date of birth, etc.) are correct to ensure your results are reported back to you in a timely manner. After being tested you can receive an email notification when your results are available, by texting MAKO to 66349 or visit mako.luminatehealth.com. A PDF download of results is available to print or share.

MAKO Medical reminds the public it takes two to four days to process results after samples are received at the lab due to time needed for shipping results. MAKO officials urge individuals to set up an account (by text or online) and to wait at least four days after being tested before calling the customer service line for results. Those who will be testing may set up an account by texting MAKO to 66349 or visiting mako.luminatehealth.com. Unusually high volumes of testing may result in longer wait times at the testing site.