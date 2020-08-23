School in Pueblo County closes due to COVID-19 case

PUEBLO, Colo. — A school in Pueblo county has been closed because a student-tested positive.

Pueblo School District 70 was notified that an individual at North Mesa Elementary School has

tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

North Mesa Elementary will be closed Monday, August 24, 2020 for deep cleaning and students will be moved to remote online learning.

Staff will also work remotely as the investigation continues.

The district anticipates the school will reopen Tuesday as the District’s COVID-19 Response Team concludes its exposure investigation.

Parents and Staff were notified of the school closure by phone and email on Sunday.

Further updates will be posted to the District 70 website at district70.org