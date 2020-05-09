Sand Creek HS Seniors pick up cap and gowns for potential ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS — The senior class of 2020 for Sand Creek High School and other District 49 schools received some positive information about a possible upcoming graduation ceremony.

“Were hoping to do a little in-person graduation with students even if their parents aren’t able to be there,” Sand Creek High School Campus Director Audra Lane said. “We will follow social distancing and were sticking six feet apart.”

On Friday, the students were able to pick up their caps and gowns in person. Along with other items from the school including letters from teachers and special signs for their yards.

“We do it for the kids so it’s important for us to see them,” Lane added.

The school along with others in District 49 have planned an outdoor graduation ceremony, socially distant style.

“I for sure think they are doing everything they can to make us feel comfortable, appreciated, and I like the idea of having an outdoor graduation,” Senior Alexandria Colard said.

Lane said that the ceremony students will be required to stand at least six feet apart from each other. She said also parents and families won’t be allowed to watch in person but will have to watch online.

“We just wanted to give a little token to our seniors for the tough time they are going through,” Lane said.

Lane said they hope the seniors feel some type of normalcy for their last few weeks of high school.

“It is what it is,” Senior Hailey Nesenson said.