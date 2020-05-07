Salon appreciates Paycheck Protection Program to keep afloat

COLORADO SPRINGS — Bishop’s Cuts and Color hair salon was forced, like many others, to shut their doors during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It takes money to survive around here,” Owner Joe Stuchel said.

Stuchel said he still received several bills during the shutdown. He said fortunately his landlord let him defer his April rent but that only helped so much.

“I had a couple of other bills come in and I just emailed them and said ‘look I just don’t have the cash right now,”‘ Stuchel said.

So he said he decided to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program that the Small Business Administration offers. He said he applied through a large bank which made it a little difficult and took a bit longer to get approved.

“The loan went through, it closed and we got the money and at about the same time that is when we heard the Governor was going to let us open back up on May 1st,” Stuchel explained.

He said the money helped keep his employees paid and helped cover other things like utilities and rent. The best part about it is that the loan can be forgiven.

“If you want it forgiven 75% of it has to go to payroll and has to be spent in 8 weeks since receiving the money,” Stuchel added. “Then the other 25% can go to rent and utilities and that is what I’ve been using it for.”

Bishops has now re-opened their doors but they no longer take walk-ins per the governor’s order. Stuchel said people can call ahead to make appointments and they need to be wearing face masks in order to come inside.

“We hope we’re getting back to a normal life. It’s nice to be back in the shop and have people in it and have people look and feel better. It’s also nice to see my employees making money again,” Stuchel said.