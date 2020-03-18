Safeway stores to reserve shopping times for those “most at risk”

COLORADO SPRINGS — As concern over the spread of the coronavirus continues to grow, some retail stores are making moves to protect shoppers who are most at risk.

Starting Thursday, March 19, Albertsons and Safeway stores in Colorado will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for people who are more vulnerable, including senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems.

“We are sensitive to the fact that everyone is anxious to make sure they have the items they need, and we also know that everyone wants their neighbors to stay safe and healthy, too,” an Albertsons/Safeway representative said in a press release.

Target and Dollar General stores have recently made similar announcements.