Safeway joins list of providers with COVID-19 vaccines by appointment in Colorado Springs

Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thirteen Safeway pharmacies in El Paso County are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents by appointment, the county said Tuesday.

Safeway Pharmacy joins a growing list of local providers offering the free vaccine by appointment to Coloradans ages 70 and up.

“We are excited to partner in the community to provide vaccines to our 70 and older seniors,” Safeway said in a statement. “We offer easy appointments and there is a website where you can contact the Safeway pharmacy nearest you. Although vaccines are limited, we will be setting appointments as vaccines are available.”

As of Tuesday, the following Colorado Springs-area providers are accepting vaccine appointments, according to the county. You don’t have to be a current patient to make an appointment.

Centura Health

UCHealth

uchealth.org/covidvaccine

720-462-2255

UCHealth’s website and hotline can be accessed in Spanish, as well as almost 100 other languages through interpreter services.

Kaiser Permanente

Matthews-Vu

matthewsvu.com

719-474-7380

This line will be monitored Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Optum and Mountain View Medical Group

cshp.net/covid-19-vaccine

719-463-5650

Please send your first and last name, date of birth, and telephone number to COSvaccine@optum.com so the team can schedule an appointment or call.

Peak Vista Community Health Centers

peakvista.org/covid-19-patient-resources

719-344-6500

Spanish translators available.

Safeway Pharmacy

safeway.com/covidclinic

Or call the nearest pharmacy location

All appointments MUST be made online and are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Veterans Administration