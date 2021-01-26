Safeway joins list of providers with COVID-19 vaccines by appointment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thirteen Safeway pharmacies in El Paso County are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents by appointment, the county said Tuesday.
Safeway Pharmacy joins a growing list of local providers offering the free vaccine by appointment to Coloradans ages 70 and up.
“We are excited to partner in the community to provide vaccines to our 70 and older seniors,” Safeway said in a statement. “We offer easy appointments and there is a website where you can contact the Safeway pharmacy nearest you. Although vaccines are limited, we will be setting appointments as vaccines are available.”
As of Tuesday, the following Colorado Springs-area providers are accepting vaccine appointments, according to the county. You don’t have to be a current patient to make an appointment.
Centura Health
- centura.org/vaccine
- 866-414-1562
UCHealth
- uchealth.org/covidvaccine
- 720-462-2255
- UCHealth’s website and hotline can be accessed in Spanish, as well as almost 100 other languages through interpreter services.
Kaiser Permanente
- Kp.org/covidvaccine/Colorado
- 1-855-550-0951
Matthews-Vu
- matthewsvu.com
- 719-474-7380
- This line will be monitored Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Optum and Mountain View Medical Group
- cshp.net/covid-19-vaccine
- 719-463-5650
- Please send your first and last name, date of birth, and telephone number to COSvaccine@optum.com so the team can schedule an appointment or call.
Peak Vista Community Health Centers
- peakvista.org/covid-19-patient-resources
- 719-344-6500
- Spanish translators available.
Safeway Pharmacy
- safeway.com/covidclinic
- Or call the nearest pharmacy location
- All appointments MUST be made online and are on a first-come, first-served basis.
Veterans Administration
- va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed
- 1-888-336-8262
- The Veterans Affairs Clinic in Colorado Springs is now offering appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans enrolled in VA health care who are in the 1B priority group (75-plus). No action is required at this time for veterans wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.