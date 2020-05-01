Safer-at-Home: Child Care Facilities

COLORADO SPRINGS — With many people returning to work as part of safer-at-home guidance, daycare centers are reshaping the way they operate while also following the state guidance.

Here in Colorado Springs, Early Connections Learning Centers (ECLC) are continuing to follow orders and guidelines.

“I think the challenge has been information changes quickly,” President and CEO, Diane Price, said.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, attendance has dropped.

Price says, “Over the last six to eight weeks, our attendance has been dropping, we are averaging 20%.”

However, with ‘Safer-at-Home,’ attendance is expected to pick back-up. Governor Jared Polis has placed restrictions on child care facilities.

Some of the biggest changes include limiting ten children to a room, daily temperature checks, constant cleaning, and limiting certain toys.

ECLC continues to follow those guidelines and going the extra mile

“We implemented every hour that we’re open, cleaning our common areas doorknobs, light switches, areas that may be touched by people during the day, and we don’t think about those are being done every hour at all of our sites,” Price said.

Each group of children will be with two teachers throughout their care, and if you’re not ready to drop off your children, it’s okay. Price assures families to make decisions based on what’s best for them and their families.

If you need to look at places to care for your children, go to this site.

Keep in mind all child care centers are operating with less capacity at this time, so space isn’t guaranteed.