WATCH LIVE UPDATE: Royal Gorge Rafting COVID-19 outbreak

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Department of Health and Environment will provide an update on a recent COVID-19 outbreak at Royal Gorge Rafting Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Health officials will present their findings to the media and will answer questions as well.

Topics planned for Thursday’s press conference include:

The COVID-19 outbreak at Royal Gorge Rafting

The history of how the outbreak was discovered, the tracing process

How the outbreak is being managed, and what it means for the rafting business involved

General information on COVID-19 in Fremont County

On Wednesday, health experts defined the exposure time frame from July 13 to July 19, for anyone who visited Royal Gorge Rafting.

Anyone who was on the property containing Royal Gorge Rafting and Zip Line Tours and Whitewater Bar & Grill during that time period should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for at least 14 days after being on the premises. Individuals who were at Royal Gorge Rafting and Zip Line Tours and Whitewater Bar & Grill during this time should get tested.

This article will be updated.