Rocky Mountain National Park closes amid COVID-19 concerns

ESTES PARK, Colo. — As of Friday, March 20, Rocky Mountain National Park is closed to all park visitors until further notice.

According to Rocky Mountain National Park the closure will be in effect 24-hours a day, 7-days a week and no access will be permitted to Rocky Mountain National Park, at the request of the local health department.

The mayor of Estes Park sent a letter to David Bernhardt the Secretary of the Interior Department Friday, requesting to temporarily close Rocky Mountain National Park reducing visitation in the area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement from RMNP reads:

“Park visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Rocky Mountain National Park. Visitors are encouraged to learn about park resources and stories through the many multimedia presentations currently available on the park’s website www.nps.gov/romo and continue to enjoy Rocky Mountain National Park through the park’s webcams. There are many wonderful resources available for all ages to remotely explore Rocky Mountain National Park. The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners atRocky Mountain National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels. “

The trails surrounding Estes Park are not closed. Check with each entity for specifics on virus-related closures and operations.