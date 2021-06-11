Rockies offering free tickets for people who get vaccine at Coors Field

Two F-16 jets from Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Colo., fly over Coors Field before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies on opening day, Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 8-5. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies are offering free tickets to people who get the coronavirus vaccine at Coors Field next week.

The Rockies are partnering with UCHealth to offer vaccination opportunities during the Rockies’ next homestand. Everyone who receives a vaccination will be given a voucher redeemable for two tickets to a Rockies game.

The first vaccination opportunity is Tuesday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in a UCHealth bus parked on Blake Street in front of Coors Field. The second vaccination opportunity is June 18 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the same location.

On the 15th and 18th, those receiving a vaccination will be given a choice between two tickets to that night’s game, or a voucher for two tickets to a future game.

The third vaccination opportunity is June 19 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Platte River Rendezvous picnic area, which is located inside the ballpark under the Rockpile seating area. People receiving a vaccination at this time will be given a voucher redeemable for two tickets to a future game.

The vaccination opportunities are part of MLB’s ongoing “Vaccinate At The Plate” program, which aims to offer incentives to unvaccinated fans throughout the month of June.