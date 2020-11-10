Results from COVID-19 vaccine trials in Colorado expected soon

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — For most of us, a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado is still a thing of the future. It’s something we wish for.

However, for Carrie Hintzman, it’s already reality.

Hintzman is one of several hundred Coloradans participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial being administered by UCHealth.

“I said I would do it at any time. Sign me up. I’m tired of people dying and I want things to go back to normal,” she said.

Hintzman doesn’t know if she received two doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. One-third of the trial’s participants received a placebo. However, Hinzman is hopeful it will ultimately lead to an effective vaccine that will be distributed around the country.

Hintzman and others are encouraged by news from Pfizer that the company’s COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective.

“I think everyone wants to be the first, but it’s a positive and it just makes me happy. We seem to have the right path to treating this thing and developing some form of immunity,” said Dr. Gary Luckasen, the medical director of UCHealth’s clinical research program in northern Colorado.

Luckasen believes the announcement from Pfizer is the first of a lot of good news to come regarding a COVID-19 vaccine. He believes as many as a half dozen vaccines will ultimately prove to be just as effective as Pfizer’s.

“Fifty percent is sort of a gold standard we’d look at, so 90% indicates they’re on to something that would produce a high level of immunity,” Luckasen said. “The idea we would have six or more vaccines to choose from that are effective, that’s not bad, because I don’t think just one of them is going to do the trick for all the needs we have.”

Luckasen says multiple vaccines also means Americans would be able to receive the vaccine much faster, once they are approved by the FDA.

That’s good news for Coloradans like Hintzman, who just want to see the virus gone for good.

“The sooner the better. Something’s got to work and I’m hoping AstraZeneca has one out there too,” she said.

UCHealth expects preliminary results from it’s AstraZeneca COVID-19 trial in the next three to four weeks.

UCHealth is also partnering with Moderna to test that company’s COVID-19 vaccine in the Denver metro.