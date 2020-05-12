Restaurants following state guidelines respond to those who aren’t

COLORADO SPRINGS — Governor Jared Polis thanked everyone for resisting the temptation to have a big gathering at mom’s and grandma’s house on Mother’s Day.

Polis called out a restaurant in Castle Rock — defying the no dine-in orders and opening to a packed house for Mother’s Day, serving about 500 people.

Some Colorado resturants who are following rules are frustrated about those who are not.

The video of the packed resturaunt has gone viral.

“When people see people packed in a restaurant not wearing masks they feel less safe, and the widespread economic pain will only be prolonged,” Gov. Polis said in a press conference Monday.

The state shut down the C7C resturant after seeing Sunday’s crowd, Polis said.

Many other businesses like those in Calhan also facing a shutdown — for serving people in their dining rooms.

Springs restaurant owner Kevin Megyeri of Skirted Heifer said they are following the governor’s orders. Megyeri said business at Baminos Pizzeria downtown has decreased 50 percent. He said serving take out takes much longer.

“It’s frustrating, but I see their point though,” Megyeri said. “If you’re stressed out trying to make ends meet, I would totally defy and order. I could see why it’s justified in some ways but glad I don’t have to.”

He’s sticking to the safer side.

“I want to be good, I want to know that we did everything right,” Megyeri added. “I don’t want to look back and say we did wrong. I don’t want to be on the wrong side of history on this.”

Megyeri said he plans to continue to do take out for the next two weeks.

On May 25, Gov. Polis said he’d look at the numbers and set a date for when restaurants could reopen their dining rooms.