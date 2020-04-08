Resources for workers and employers affected by COVID-19

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) is offering a variety of resources for workers and for employers who are being impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The CDLE notes that, because of the pandemic, some of the requirements previously placed on unemployment claims have changed. The department’s website notes “additional assistance will soon become available”.

That additional assistance will be enacted since President Trump signed the CARES Act last month, and includes:

$300 billion in direct cash payments for every American citizen earning less than $99,000 per year; $3,400 for a typical family of four. So a family of four: $3,400.

$350 billion in job retention loans for small businesses, with loan forgiveness available for businesses that continue paying their workers.

Approximately $250 billion in expanded unemployment benefits. The average worker who has lost his or her job will receive 100 percent of their salary for up to four full months.

Read the President’s full remarks on the CARES Act here.

For now, however, the CDLE says, “those benefits are not yet available until we receive official guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor.”

But the department is doing what it can to mitigate the influx of claims by adding controls to the call center based on callers’ last names:

If your last name begins with a letter from ‘A’ to ‘M’, you’re asked to file your unemployment claim on a Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, or after 12 p.m. on Saturday.

If your last names begins with a letter from ‘N’ to ‘Z’, you’re asked to filed your unemployment claim on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, or before 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The CDLE notes, at this point, it is accepting claims from anyone who is a traditional employee or who pays premiums for their own wages, and who is not working or had their hours reduced.

Anyone who is self-employed, independent contractors, gig-economy workers, and employees of nonprofit churches or other religious organizations, or who are requesting an extension of benefits, is advised to check back on the CDLE website for updates.