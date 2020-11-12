Report: Colorado health agency deleted emails on pandemic

DENVER (AP) — A newspaper says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has routinely deleted emails sent and received by officials responding to the coronavirus pandemic, despite a request by the state archives to save all documents.

The Denver Post reported that it discovered that emails sent and received by state epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy were deleted after the newspaper requested some documents that are considered public records.

Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition Executive Director Jeff Roberts says it’s important to keep records so that journalists can report on a crisis impacting the health and safety of the state’s residents. State officials have argued they are following procedure and the law.