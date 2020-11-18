Rep. Doug Lamborn tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Rep. Doug Lamborn, who represents Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his office.

The office said Lamborn tested positive “recently.” They said he is experiencing mild symptoms, and is isolating at his home in Colorado Springs.

“The Congressman will continue to work for the district from home and his staff will continue to provide the best of constituent services,” the statement said. “He looks forward to resuming his normal schedule soon.”

Lamborn is the second Colorado representative to test positive for the virus this week. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat who represents the 7th Congressional District, said Tuesday evening that he tested positive. Perlmutter does not have any symptoms and is isolating in his apartment in Washington D.C., according to his office.

The Associated Press reports dozens of congresspeople have tested positive for the virus over the last nine months, and cases among members continue. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., announced Monday that he had tested positive and had mild symptoms. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., said he has been in quarantine for the last week since his mother had tested positive.

To keep members safe, House Democrats are holding their caucus elections this week virtually. Republicans will hold their leadership elections in person.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.