Teacher talks about return to remote learning, D70 discusses vaccination plan

PUEBLO, Colo. — Both school districts in Pueblo starting the second semester Monday, other southern Colorado school districts will also be starting in the coming days.

District 60 and 70 are both starting the semester off with remote learning, following the guidance from state health officials, avoiding any possible illness that could have been picked up over holiday break.

One middle school science teachers said although coming back in-person feels normal due to retrictions in place when students do come back in the building it’s not going to be the same as before the pandemic.

“Really the restrictions for us to stay safe, don’t allow us to go back and work in a group. We are still using the platforms, that we have, Schoology. The difference is I can interact face to face with my kids, I can see if they need help and see right away if they are struggling,” said Samantha Gray a science teacher at Pleasant View Middle School.

Todd Seip from District 70 sending the following information:

“Moving educators into Phase 1b was recommended by the CDC a few weeks back. We are glad that the Governor recognizes the importance of ALL school staff as Essential Workers in being able to receive a vaccine (if they choose) to help get schools open more quickly and more fully.

We remain cautiously optimistic about the proposed timeline and hope that the delivery schedule can be enhanced to get vaccines to all Puebloans as soon as possible.



Pueblo School District 70 will continue to work closely with the Pueblo Emergency Operations Center and the PDPHE to ensure that those staff members who choose to get vaccinated will be on the list when that time comes.”

Seip adds that the 70+ population comes first and with about 20,000 people in that age group in Pueblo County.

The district will discuss the vaccine distribution plans more in depth during a board meeting on Tuesday.