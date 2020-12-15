Southern Colorado school district return to learn plans for 2021

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Despite Governor Jared Polis just releasing his suggestions to Colorado school districts on Tuesday, many southern Colorado school districts have already created their return to learn plans, while others seem to be waiting for the governor’s guidance.

Cheyenne Mountain District 12

Cheyenne Mountain District 12 will begin the second semester on Wednesday, Jan. 6 remotely for all students. However, they will have extra hands on deck, as the district has assembled a panel of a dozen physicians and experts as advisors. Superintendent Walt Cooper made the announcement in a letter to parents:

“I am also pleased to announce that we have assembled a medical advisory panel of a dozen physicians and experts, all of them District 12 parents, that have agreed to work with us in the weeks and months ahead. We know there are significant changes on the horizon from the CDC and the State of Colorado regarding quarantine requirements, school operational guidance, etc., that may provide a clearer path for junior high and high school students returning to school full time. We will certainly need the help of these medical experts, who also know our schools first hand, to navigate this new information and design a safe plan that is both realistic and sustainable. I am greatly appreciative of this group’s volunteer service and will share more information on our work as it evolves.” Walt Cooper, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools

K-6 Grade classrooms will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Preschool will resume in-person on Tuesday, Jan. 19 for 4-year-old classes. Three-year-old classes will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

“After meeting with public health officials, we’re confident this period is long enough for us to sufficiently monitor cases resulting from holiday/vacation exposures and hopefully avoid unnecessary quarantines and disruptions like we’ve experienced in elementary classrooms since the Thanksgiving break.



It will be critically important that parents closely monitor and continue to report symptoms, diagnoses, and test results to our school nursing team even while students are engaged in remote learning. Our best chance of sustaining in-person learning once we return, and our best hope for returning junior high and high school students back to school full time in the near future rests with all students and staff members monitoring symptoms daily and staying home if they don’t feel well. While this is likely good advice under any circumstance, it is even more critical now.” Walt Cooper, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools

During the period of remote learning, from Jan. 6 – 15, D-12 will again be providing grab-and-go meals free of charge for anyone under 18 years of age. Recipients do not need to be enrolled in the district to receive food. Meals will be available for pick up on school days at the main entrance of Cheyenne Mountain Junior High (1200 W Cheyenne Rd) between 11:00 a.m. and noon.

Widefield District 3

In a letter to parents, District 3 stated to date has had a total of 113 positive COVID cases. Due to that number, the district has received guidance from health experts that recommend starting 2021 with distance learning for all K-12 students from Jan. 6 – 15.

Then, starting Jan. 19 PK-5 students begin in-person learning at school and 6-12 students begin hybrid learning and the schools will send cohort schedules.

“As we wrap up the first semester of the school year, I want to express my deepest

gratitude to our staff, students, and families for adapting to the hardships the COVID-19

pandemic has created. From the beginning, it has been my goal to keep students engaged and educated to the best of our ability. Schools continue to be safe and transmission remains low despite a significant increase in positive cases in our community.” Scott Campbell

D-3 Superintendent

District 3 will continue grab-and-go meal distribution on January 6 at the individual schools. In order for families to receive school meals during distance learning it must be ordered

from Nutritional Services daily. There is no meal service on non-school days.

In addition to grab-and-go meals served at the schools, D3 will continue serving meals

in three neighborhoods including:

Stratmoor – Bus Stop at Wilshire drive and Cliveden Heights Southmoor – Bus stop at Luna Drive and Carson Blvd Colorado Centre – Centre Point Park

Meals served in the three neighborhoods will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

daily when school is in session. There is no sign up for meals served in the

neighborhoods.

Academy District 20

Academy District 20 is scheduled to release their plans for the new semester Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer District 38

Lewis-Palmer District 38 delaying the start of the school year for one week, then beginning with younger students back in-person.

Currently the district’s 2020-2021 calendar has students returning on Jan. 5.

That has been pushed back to Jan. 11 and Jan. 6 – 8 are now staff professional development days.

On Jan. 11, all students (pK-12) return to learning. Elementary schools will return to 100% in-person learning. Secondary schools will resume a hybrid schedule while online students will continue with online programming.

“While this is as hard as it’s ever been, and we certainly have encountered our share of struggles along the way, there is a lot to be proud of. Thank you for your continued patience and support over these past few months.” K.C. Somers

Ed.D. Superintendent

Lewis-Palmer School District 38

