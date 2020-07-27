Reopening schools: The latest information for Teller County districts

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — School districts in Colorado have scrambled to put together guidelines for children preparing to return to school this fall, adjusting and readjusting plans as fluctuating data surrounding coronavirus cases in the area is collected and analyzed.

The Colorado Department of Public Health, the Colorado Department of Education, and the Governor’s Office have released “guidance”, which they expect Local Public Health agencies and individual districts to reference as they develop future plans.

>> READ THE STATE’S 3-PHASE GUIDANCE FOR REOPENING SCHOOLS

The state identified its goals for reopening school include ensuring a “reasonable level of safety for students and staff for in-person learning,” minimizing “disruptions to education,” and ensuring “equity in educational opportunity.”

In the event of a confirmed COVID-19 case in a school, the state guidelines say schools should be prepared to shift to remote learning for a time period between two and 14 days. CDPHE is expected to provide statewide standards regarding “exposure definitions” and “outbreak investigation requirements” later in July.

Current plans for both Teller County School districts are listed below:

Woodland Park School District RE-2

Woodland Park School District expects to reopen its schools in August and released the first video of many addressing its opening plans for the 2020/2021 school year.

Additionally, WPSD has released its “2020 School Reintegration Plan,” which outlines the phases and preliminary plans for returning to the new school year.

Cripple Creek – Victor School District RE-1

The CC-V School District website calendar indicates students will return to school on August 19.

This article will be updated as schools release more information.