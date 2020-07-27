Reopening schools: The latest information for El Paso County districts

A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans a chair in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. As the Trump administration pushes full steam ahead to force schools to resume in-person education, public health experts warn that a one-size-fits-all reopening could drive infection and death rates even higher. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

COLORADO SPRINGS — School districts in the Pikes Peak region have scrambled to put together guidelines for children preparing to return to school this fall, adjusting and readjusting plans as fluctuating data surrounding coronavirus cases in the area is collected and analyzed.

The Colorado Department of Public Health, the Colorado Department of Education, and the Governor’s Office have released “guidance”, which they expect Local Public Health agencies and individual districts to reference as they develop future plans.

>> READ THE STATE’S 3-PHASE GUIDANCE FOR REOPENING SCHOOLS

The state identified its goals for reopening school include ensuring a “reasonable level of safety for students and staff for in-person learning,” minimizing “disruptions to education,” and ensuring “equity in educational opportunity.”

In the event of a confirmed COVID-19 case in a school, the state guidelines say schools should be prepared to shift to remote learning for a time period between two and 14 days. CDPHE is expected to provide statewide standards regarding “exposure definitions” and “outbreak investigation requirements” later in July.

Current plans for each El Paso County School district are listed below:

Academy School District 20

D20 announced a plan to begin the 2020/2021 school year, as expected, on August 17, 2020. The district will offer options for both in-person and remote learning, with additional, emotional support available for students and staff.

In D20, elementary school students will be assigned to a specific classroom teacher and will stay with the same group of students thoughout the day, for classes, lunch and recess.

D20 middle school students will be assigned to grade level teams, as was done in the past, and student interaction will work within those teams.

High school students will have two, three-hour block class periods each day. The district says those longer, rotating blocks will limit passing periods and large groups in hallways and will also negate locker use.

All students older than 10 must wear face coverings on buses, in school buildings, and while on schools grounds. Teachers, all staff members, and visitors must do the same.

Calhan School District RJ-1

Calhan School District will open, as scheduled, for in-person learning, on August 11, 2020.

Students will attend school daily with “prevailing public health order protection protocols” in place.

Cheyenne Mountain School District 12

The Cheyenne Mountain School District has announced to parents that its plans for reopening this fall are still being crafted, but note online options will be available.

A note from Superintendant Walt Cooper includes information that the current calendar will likely be ammended to reflect different start dates for different grade levels.

Colorado Springs School District 11

District 11 expects to reopen all PreK-12 schools during the week of August 17.

D11 has released its “Return to Learn Plan,” which lays out plans for online and in-person learning with safety measures in place.

In D11, K-8 students have the option of attending school in-person, five days a week, Monday through Friday, or may choose to Inspire Online, a fully online learning program.

High school students have the option of a hybrid schedule or opting into several online opportunities.

They released a video statement regarding its evolving plans for the 2020/2021 school year.

Edison 54JT School District

The Edison School District has announced it will reopen its scools to in-person learning on August 13, 2020.

Although not yet made public, the district referenced a “Tiered Academic Learning Plan,” which is being designed to “provide in person instruction every day except in the most extreme health conditions regionally.”

Falcon School District 49

D49 will return to in-person work and learning in August. The district announced colleagues and students will interact on a regular basis, with everyone (grades one – 12) required to wear a mask.

An online learning experience will be made available to students who are not able to wear a mask.

In August, D49 will return to in-person work and learning, interacting directly with colleagues and students on a regular basis.

All D49 students will be back in class on August 10.

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8

D8 will reopen schools on Monday, August 17, by phasing in students by grade level throughout the week.

The district expects to release further, clarifying details on topics such as meals, face coverings, sick students and staff, transportation, and more, over the next several days.

Hanover School District

An “action plan” referencing in-person and remote learning is linked on the district’s page, but no document is available.



Harrison School District 2

In keeping with a recent recommendation by El Paso County Public Health, that K-12 in-person learning not begin until on or after August 17, 2020, HSD2 is delaying its start to the 2020/2021 year.

The district has announced elementary students will return to classrooms first because they are at an age at which they are less likely to contract or spread the virus and cohorts are easier to implement.

Grades K-5 will begin in-person (or eLearning as selected by families) on August 17.

Grades 6-12 will return to school on September 8.

Lewis-Palmer School District 38

According to a July update online, D38 is preparing to welcome students and staff back to schools on August 19.

The district is offering two “baseline learning scenarios,” which include in-person and online options.

Manitou Springs School District 14

Schools in District 14 will return to in-person learning in August. The school will provide safety measures such as plexiglass dividers for each student’s desk and face shields as needed.

A weekly update posted on July 22 online noted “by the first week of August, Building Principals will provide more specific details of what parents, students, and staff can expect as we reopen schools.”

Miami-Yoder JT60

The Miami-Yoder website indicates students will return to school on August 11.

Widefield School District 3

Widefield schools will reopen to in-person learning on August 17, per the Governor’s Office recommendations, using a “modified in person model.”

Families that are not comfortable returning to schools may participate in the D3 My Way online program.

This article will be updated as changes are made.