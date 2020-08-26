Pueblo Public Health on reopening schools

PUEBLO, Colo. — Even less than a week before District 60 starts, back-to-school plans are still changing.

Public Health Director Randy Evetts said the best thing to do would be to stay at home, but he knows there are many other factors at play.

“It is a balance there are some risks, it’s never risk-free,” said Evetts. “But I think they’ve done the best they could with the information that they had.”

High School students in Pueblo District 60 will be learning 100-percent remotely. This decision came down Tuesday. New plan below:

Pueblo District 70 students are learning remotely until at least September. That’s when the school board will elevate the situation and decide to move to a hybrid model. Plan below:

Even still, a school closed on the first day due to a positive case.

I just spoke with Randy Evetts director of the @PuebloHealth. We were discussing possible school outbreak preps for COVID-19. With every school/district having its own plan, I asked if that makes things more difficult or if a streamlined plan would be easier. pic.twitter.com/WzsjfWLoy9 — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) August 25, 2020

A new school response team put together by Pueblo Depart. of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) hopes to make the possible outbreak process easier, each district as their own nurse to where the school can report cases to. That nurse will report to PDPHE.

“So that we have one single point of contact and were not missing information,” Evetts said.

He said it’s not if there are going to be positive cases, it’s when.

“When you get this many people together whether it be in school or an event, you are going to see some positive cases and you are going to see some outbreaks. I do believe that’s inevitable,” Evetts said.