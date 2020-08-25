Pueblo D-60 high school students will begin next week 100% virtual

PUEBLO, Colo — Pueblo School District 60 confirmed that high school students will start the school year off with 100% online learning on August 31.

D-60 released their back to school plan weeks ago, then gave parents and students the option to go 100% virtual while younger students were set for in-person learning.

Tuesday the school district said: “We have worked diligently to honor the request of families who have selected either in-person hybrid learning, or the 100% online virtual option. Due to the high demand for the 100% virtual hybrid option at the high school level, more time is necessary to continue to adjust class sizes and schedules.”

All high school students will begin classes virtually on August 31. Each high school will communicate with families regarding schedules and technology distribution this week, according to a letter from D-60.

The district is working to implement the in-person hybrid model as soon as possible.

There is a school board meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m. to further discuss school re-opening plans:

Tonight at 6:00 p.m., the D60 Board of Education will hold a Board Meeting. Among the topics being discussed will be an update on the re-opening of school for the 2020-2021 school year. Follow the meeting at https://t.co/a4pLrOuSBR. — Pueblo School District 60 (@Pueblo_D60) August 25, 2020

At this time, there are no changes to the return to school plans for elementary and middle schools.

Previous plan:

The first day of school for K-12 students will be Monday, Aug. 31.

K-5 students: Full in-person learning four days a week, with health and safety measures in place, OR 100% on-line learning.

6-12 students: Hybrid model with two days in-person learning, and two days of distance learning each week, OR 100% online learning.

Pre-K students will attend in-person four days a week (½ day or full-day program). First day of school for preschool students will be Tuesday, September 8.

All K-12 students will be issued a technology device. K-1 students will receive an iPad, grades 2-12 will receive a Chromebook. In-class instruction as well as distance learning will incorporate students’ technology devices.

This update does not apply to Chávez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy (CHPA), César Chávez Academy (CCA) and Dolores Huerta Preparatory High (DHPH) because they are charter schools.