Mountain Song Community School teaches head, hand and heart

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain Song Community School is a public, Waldorf, charter school that does not charge tuition.

They teach with an emphasis on agriculture, arts and the earth.

Since they are outside, they say the kids have the freedom to not wear masks. The leaders say one of the most challenging things this year has been the use of technology during remote learning because they usually try to limit the use of devices during the day for young kids.

You’ve heard us say school looks a lot different this year. But at Mountain Song Community School different is a benefit not a burden.

(Gina) “We have the freedom to take the time to help the children solve problems,” said Gina Nicoletta-Budler.

Stories told with passion, not from a page. From fairytales t history lessons, the Waldorf way is not use book and let the teacher tell the stories.

“Without showing them pictures in a book they are using their imaginations to picture the grandmother and the apple tree or whatever it is that am talking about,” said Nicoletta-Budler.

Amy Deivert has a 8th grader and a kindergartener.

(Amy) we are a little bit of a different

“We tried the public school system it didn’t work for our oldest child,” said Deivert.

At Mountain Song Community School Deivert’s son has thrived.

“It’s been really nice to see him blossom in that environment,” Deivert said.

The school’s principal Dr. Teresa Woods said remote learning during COVID has been a challenge. Though they gave their families Chromebooks, their goal was to also get the kids outside.

“That’s the Ironic thing, in Waldorf education we do not put kids on screens when they are young. COVID has really put us in a new environment,” said Dr. Woods.

One of the rules of the school is that the students don’t sit in front of screens on school nights.

In a world where everyone is constantly connected Dr. Woods thinks sometimes its best to unplug.

“It’s what we do on the other side, not online, they are getting out in nature, scavenger hunt or nature observation,” Dr. Woods said. “They go out and of independent study.”

Instead connecting with the natural world and each other.

“This is something we are looking for in our world today is community and sense of belonging,” Dr. Woods said.

The school will be going back in to the building in person for the older grades on october 5 —

With masks and hand washing precautions in place.

They are still enrolling student this year until Sept 29.

On Sept 25 they are having a virtual fall festival where families can participate in seasonal activities.

