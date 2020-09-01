Inside look at District 60 classrooms during COVID-19

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo School District 60 sent hundreds of students back to school Monday, Aug. 31.

D-60 parents were given the choice to go back in-person or do 100 percent online, about a third of students choose to do remote learning, according to Assistant Superintendant Suzanne Morey.

Classrooms in D-60 schools have been empty since March. When students come in they are given a health screening and a temperature check.

Teachers and paraprofessionals are assigned to each classroom and everyone else signs-in to each room to keep track of who came in contact with which students.

Additional lunchtimes and one-directional hallways are all part of the COVID-19 classroom precautions.

FOX21 got a tour of Minnequa Elementary School to see how the classroom operates.

New school year comes with a new set of rules. @Pueblo_D60 says teachers there are excited to come back. pic.twitter.com/G5zq1JSQHG — CMoore News® (Carly Moore) (@CMoore_News) August 31, 2020

“We wanted to make sure that our students were welcomed, and we’re excited school but were also safe and had every health precautions in place,” said Assistant Superintendant Suzanne Morey. “Once they know what rules and expectations are, they are going to follow them.”

With the new rules, practice will make perfect

“If we do happen to see that maybe we’re not 3 feet apart, we just correct and that’s it. just constant practice, routine, correct. then we are going to get better every single day,” said Minnequa Elementary Principal Katie Harshman.

All students are given either an iPad or a Chromebook so that it allows for a seamless transition in the event of an outbreak that would push students to online learning.

“Knowing that some of our students or the adult in our schools may be exposed to a confirmed COVID case, we do have specific plans in place to seamlessly transition to learning form home. That’s why we made sure that every student had their own technology device, starting day 1 so if we need to make that transition, we would be ready,” said Morey.

“I can’t guarantee there wont be a COVID case, or a sickness here but we are putting every precaution in place,” Harshman said.

Though many things have changed for students in the classroom, Harshman said a few things haven’t.

“The classrooms still have the love, the joy, they still look like classrooms in a school. There is still learning happening there’s laughter. So it’s the same,” Harshman said. “I always thought for the longest time that scholars needed us, the teachers; and this whole pandemic has taught us it’s really the teachers needing the scholars.”

>> Tap here for more information on the first day of school.