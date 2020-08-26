Harrison D-2 announces hybrid learning model for grades 6-12

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Harrison School District Two announced Wednesday that they will use a hybrid model of in-person learning for secondary students who choose to return in-person after the Labor Day holiday.

This new in-person hybrid model allows D2 to split secondary (grades 6-12) students into a Tuesday/Wednesday cohort and a Thursday/Friday cohort.

All secondary hybrid in-person students will use eLearning on Mondays and on the two days that are not their cohort days.

“Safety is our priority in Harrison School District Two, and we have been re-evaluating our reopening plan for secondary students in grades 6 – 12,” Superintendent Dr. Wendy Birhanzel said in a statement. “We find there will be a benefit in bringing these students back in smaller groups, as cohorts are difficult to maintain in secondary schools.”

Families still have two options after Labor Day–eLearning or the in-person hybrid model.

Secondary schools will be in touch with families by Friday to assign students to a cohort if they selected in-person learning during orientation.

All secondary students began the 2020-2021 school year in a remote fashion on August 17. Students will transition to the in-person hybrid model or the eLearning model on Tuesday, September 8.

The district said they will continue to work with El Paso County Public Health to determine how and when to bring back the entire student body safely.

All students will be eligible for free school meals daily between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. regardless of the learning option they select.

Secondary students will still have the option to participate in sports, activities, and clubs as outlined by CHSAA and the student’s school.