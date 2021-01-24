District 60 high school students return on a hybrid schedule Monday

PUEBLO, Colo. — District 60 High School students are packing their packing for the first time since Nov. 11.

Last Monday D-60 welcomed back Pre-School & Elementary school students in-person full time.

while still giving some students who preferred remote learning to stick with online.

Monday morning high school students in District 60 returning on a hybrid schedule.

Students who are in the Monday/Wednesday hybrid cohort will report for in-person learning Monday.

However — students who are in the hybrid Tuesday/Thursday cohort will report Tuesday.

Those students who are 100% Virtual will remain 100% Virtual and continue to work at home.

We are excited for the return of in-person instruction at our high schools and remind our students to follow all safety protocols and directives.

Monday also signals the start of the Winter Sports Season B.