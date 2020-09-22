‘COVID fatigue’ as a second student tests positive in D-20, 50 in quarantine

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two southern Colorado school districts changing some learning plans due to coronavirus.

A confirmed positive case at Douglass Valley Elementary School forced D-20 to close the school on Monday. After nearly 50 people have been quarantined the school is able to re-open on Tuesday, according to Academy District 20 spokesperson Allison Cortez.

“It was an opportunity for us to keep those students and staff home for a day while we figure out what was what and if we could actually bring back enough people back to keep the school open,” Cortez said.

Then, in Colorado Springs School District 11, two people are considered presumptive positive for COVID-19. Both Wilson Elementary and Doherty High School have individuals who are quarantining. However, D-11 just started in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 21 for the elementary level. High Schoolers in D-11 don’t return to in-person learning until Sept. 29, however that date is now Oct. 6 for Doherty students.

All of these changes can be exhausting for students and parents, noted Cortez.

“We’re kind of saying there’s COVID fatigue right now because there’s just no normal. You wake up on a Monday and you think you’re going to have your student in class all week and all of a sudden they come home on Tuesday and you think they might not go back for 14 days. So, we know people are tired, we know their patience is wearing thin; but for the most part, they’ve really good about this,” Cortez said.

So far since the first day of school on August 24 D-20 has seen two positive cases but has quarantined 1,000 students and staff — that includes the most recent group of 50.