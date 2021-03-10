Almost exactly a year after schools shuttered, District 11 brings all students back to the classroom

COLORADO SPRINGS — 362 days after the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools to in-person learning, every student that wanted to return to the classroom could Wednesday in Colorado Springs School District 11.

Following closely behind District 12 and District 38, the start of the fourth quarter of the school year allowed for a convenient date to bring students back to buildings in a plan approved by El Paso County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, according to Chief Communications Officer for the District Devra Ashby.

The plans are much of what’s been preached since the school initially closed—masks, hand washing, distancing, staying home when sick and testing those who feel so. Staff to enforce these line the hallways during busy times like passing periods.

“Those were unknowns at the beginning of the year,” Ashby said. “I think as we’ve progressed throughout the year, I think we’ve gotten the system down.”

Teachers becoming vaccinated at a rapid pace in Colorado also helps the district’s decision to reopen.

Added space in the lunch areas has been a norm as well and the district thrives for six feet in between students, but three is accepted in areas where space doesn’t allow.

“We know that it’s not an infallible system,” Ashby said. “We’re hearing from other health organizations on best practices and what to do.”

For the students part, the risk seems low and is worth what they’ve lost with friends they’ve missed and ones they forgot they had.

“I just really missed the community here,” Junior Tabitha Butler said. “I’m a really extroverted person so at first when we were completely remote it was really hard for me to stay focused in class or life in general because I really love engaging with people.”

Butler enjoys being among the student body of around 2,000 people at Doherty High School. She hopes that in-person means that she can sing in choir again soon.

For Junior Rocky Nguyen at Doherty, his musical preference is percussion and particularly, drums. The frustrations of classes online that fight through lagging video or sound have been just the start.

“Honestly, it’s been hard,” Nguyen said. “I definitely a person that looks for success in other people. I definitely know sometimes that I can’t do it myself and I need others to boost or help me.”

Nguyen was so excited for everyone to return to in-person learning, he said he barely slept the night before.

There is no requirement to return to in-person learning, Ashby reports about 75% of students have opted back in. The year has allowed the district to acquire one device for every student and learn ways to expand the classroom outside of buildings.

District 11 plans on launching a 100% online school in the future for the families that found it to work best.