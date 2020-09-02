22 people quarantined at Discovery Canyon campus after staff member shows coronavirus symptoms

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Almost two dozen students and staff members at Academy District 20’s Discovery Canyon Campus are in quarantine after a staff member displayed symptoms of coronavirus, the district said Tuesday.

The district said the staff member was at work at Discovery Canyon Campus on Monday and is showing COVID-like symptoms. The staff member has not tested positive for the virus.

The district said the staff member will remain in isolation at home for 10 days, or until they are no longer infectious. Any student or staff member who was in close contact has been instructed to stay home for 14 days.

Additionally, the areas where the staff member worked are temporarily closed for deep cleaning and disinfecting.

The district said two staff members are in isolation, and a total of 20 people–both students and staff–are in quarantine. The quarantined people are from the middle and high school, according to the district. No one from the campus’s elementary school was impacted.

The district said they are waiting on test results to determine if the quarantine should stay in place, or could be lifted early.