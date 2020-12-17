Rent, mortgage, utility assistance available in Pueblo for those impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

PUEBLO, Colo. – Pueblo City Council has approved an emergency ordinance to provide an additional $200,000 in rent, mortgage, and utility assistance for City of Pueblo residents from the coronavirus relief fund project. Initial funds were received under the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. All funds must be spent by December 30.

In a press release from United Way of Pueblo County, those in need of assistance must call ONE of the following organizations. No walk-ins will be accepted due to COVID-19.

1. Catholic Charities, Diocese of Pueblo – (719) 544-4233

2. NeighborWorks Southern Colorado – (719) 544-8078

3. Salvation Army Pueblo Corps – (719) 543-3656

Qualified applicants must meet several requirements, including:

1. Applicant must demonstrate residency within the City of Pueblo

2. Applicant must disclose other local, state and federal rent, mortgage, or utility assistance received or applied for and shall not be eligible to receive duplicate benefits

3. Applicant must demonstrate economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Those seeking assistance should not call United Way of Pueblo County as United Way will be serving as the fund administrator and will not be processing individual requests. All assistance will be provided through Catholic Charities, NeighborWorks of Southern Colorado, and Salvation Army Pueblo Corps.