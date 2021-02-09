Rent, mortgage, utility assistance available in Pueblo for those impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Board of Pueblo County Commissioners has approved an agreement to provide an additional $300,000 in rent, mortgage, and utility assistance from the coronavirus relief fund project.

Funds were received under the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Those in need of assistance must call ONE of the following organizations. No walk-ins will be accepted due to COVID-19.

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Pueblo – (719) 544-4233 Salvation Army Pueblo Corps – (719) 543-3656

Qualified applicants must meet several requirements, including:

Initial preference will be given for those residing in Pueblo County, outside of the City of Pueblo limits. Applicant must disclose other local, state, and federal rent, mortgage, or utility assistance received or applied for and shall not be eligible to receive duplicate benefits. Applicant must demonstrate economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those seeking assistance should not call United Way of Pueblo County as United Way will be serving as the fund administrator and will not be processing individual requests. All help will be provided through Catholic Charities and Salvation Army Pueblo Corps.