Recycle right to help restock shelves

COLORADO SPRINGS — With paper products flying off the shelves and a need for medical supplies waste management companies are urging you to recycle right during this health crisis.

It only takes two weeks for a glass bottle that you recycle to end up back on the shelves. Fibers that are used to make toilet paper, tissues and other paper products take closer to one to two months to come full circle. If you’re running low on supplies right now, you’re not the only one. That’s why Waste Management of Colorado says recycling right is more important than ever.

“There is strong domestic need during this crisis for the raw materials that are being generated out of the single stream programs. Manufacturers need the raw materials,” said Mark Snedecor. Snedecor is the director of recycling operations for Waste Management of Colorado.

He says your recycled raw materials keep the supply chain rolling so manufacturers can continuously make paper products and medical supplies.

“We need more of the good, clean material,” said Snedecor. “More of your aluminum cans are great, more sealed cans, more of your water bottles, your milk containers. Rinse containers out and make sure if you’re putting something in the recycling there’s no food residue left in it.”

Snedecor adds one of the biggest issues is people recycling things that should go in the trash.

“One of the things you see a lot of is dirty diapers believe it or not,” said Snedecor. “80% of the people are going to do it right. It’s the 20% that don’t that really mess it up.”

He says any trash contaminates an entire load of recyclables. Plastic bags, hand sanitizer bottles, pizza boxes or anything with food residue can’t be recycled. But a lot of things can.

“Roughly about 30 to 40 percent of the waste stream that we see can actually be recycled,” said Snedecor.

Waste Management has a helpful list of recycling do’s and don’ts.

If you don’t have a bin at home there are several places in town you can drop off your recyclables for free.

Click for recycling drop-off sites, or for more information click here.