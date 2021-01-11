Pueblo’s first public vaccine clinic fills up 1 hour before opening

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County’s first public COVID-19 vaccine clinic for people ages 70 and up reached its quota an hour before opening on Monday.

The health department said at 8 a.m. that the clinic at the Pueblo Mall had met its quota with the current number of people in line.

Vaccinations began at 9 a.m. By 11:30 a.m., 323 people had received the vaccine. One recipient who got the vaccine around noon told FOX21 they had been waiting in line since 6:30 a.m.

After receiving the vaccine, recipients are directed to a parking lot to be monitored for 15 minutes. Paramedics are on hand to respond to any medical issues.

Much like covid testing, you drive up and they administer the vaccine while you are in your car. A person told me they’ve been in line since 630am and their car died while in line so the person behind them jumped it for them. pic.twitter.com/3w4iXANcrB — Amber Jo Cooper (@AmberJoCooper) January 11, 2021

Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia, a practicing paramedic who received the vaccine last month, helped direct traffic at the clinic.

Monday’s clinic is distributing the first dose of the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

The clinic is only for Pueblo County residents over age 70. A photo ID with a birthdate is required.

Individuals who have received a vaccination in the previous 14 days or are currently experiencing a fever are not eligible for the vaccine, and will have to return at a later vaccine opportunity.

More clinics will be scheduled when more doses of the vaccine are delivered. The clinics are dependent on the amount of COVID-19 vaccine the health department receives each week from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The vaccine is not delivered daily to Pueblo County, according to Pueblo Public Health.

The community may sign up for notifications about future public clinics on the health department’s website at pueblohealth.org/vaccine, or by calling 719-583-4444.

Southern Colorado healthcare providers, such as UCHealth and Centura, are also giving residents 70+ the opportunity to sign up for vaccine notifications.