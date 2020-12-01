Pueblo’s COVID-19 cases explode in November

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo’s COVID-19 cases have exploded during the month of November.

The county has been operating under “Level Red” restrictions for about a week — still, the majority of the area’s positive cases were reported recently.

According to the county health department, more people are getting tested for COVID-19 and more positives are resulting from those tests.

(Per: PDPHE) Nov. 30, 2020

Though the Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment (PDPHE) said some people might travel to Pueblo to take advantage of testing resources, if they test positive, their results aren’t included in Pueblo County’s data, but instead, in their home counties.

Pueblo County’s cumulative COVID numbers are now higher than 7,000 cases. 5,000 of those surfaced in just the last 30 days.

(Per: PDPHE) Nov. 30, 2020

PDPHE said Mondy that one in 29 people in Pueblo are currently contagious with the virus — that’s nearly double the statewide number of one in 41.

Family gatherings were strongly discouraged for Thanksgiving this year, but County Health Director Randy Evetts said – if you gathered anyway and believe you could be COVID positive, you should wait at least five days to get tested to avoid a false negative result.

“Unless you start to have symptoms then go get tested right away, that that will give you the most accurate reading. It’s important to note, just because you test negative doesn’t mean you are not contagious with the virus,” said Evetts.

Evetts also said if you were around someone who was symptomatic or who tested positive during Thanksgiving, you should self-quarantine for 14 days.

PDPHE also said it plans to expand the hours at the COVID-19 testing site on the State Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Saturday starting Dec. 1.

To pre-register for testing at the state fairgrounds, tap here to fill out the form.

Evetts still reminds the Pueblo community to wear mask, social distance and avoid large groups and gatherings.

“Those are the tools in our tools box right now,” he said, until a vaccine. “Individually they are not effective, but together they give you protection against the virus.”