Puebloans encouraged to only go to a vaccination clinic when it’s their turn

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Tuesday, the City of Pueblo along with Pueblo West Metro District and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment have issued a joint statement on the status of vaccinations in Pueblo.

The three agencies are alerting the public that vaccinations to Puebloans 70 and over have not begun and they should not go to a vaccination clinic unless it is their tiers turn.

“In Pueblo, we are continuing to give vaccines to healthcare workers, first responders, and long-term care centers,” stated Randy Evetts, Public Health Director at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “At this time, vaccinations are not available to the general public and there are no vaccinations sites for the public. When vaccinations for Puebloans over 70 begins, the public will be informed of the roll-out date. Please watch local news, our department’s website, and Facebook for updates.”

“It’s great to see so many Puebloans trust the science and want to get the vaccination quickly but I’m encouraging everyone to have a little bit of patience as we roll out the vaccinations to Puebloans over 70 and to the larger public. We are working hard to get the vaccination into as many arms, as possible, as fast as we can. To avoid misinformation please make sure to follow Pueblo Health Department’s guidance before venturing out for a vaccine,” said Mayor Nick Gradisar.

“We appreciate the coordination with our local agencies to vaccinate our first responders who are providing medical aid to our community,” said Nina Vetter, Pueblo West Metropolitan District Manager. “We encourage our community to follow the Pueblo Health Department for details when tiers open up to follow their vaccination instructions. We want to remind residents that our fire departments are not public vaccination sites.”

Pueblo County continues to receive vaccine. Pueblo Health, working closely with its partners, is moving through its vaccination plan in stages and as of this release Pueblo Health are working on getting medical professionals and first responders vaccinated. Pueblo Health will notify the community when and where Puebloans over the age of 70 can get vaccinated.

As of December 31, 2020, 3,244 vaccines have been given in Pueblo.

Puebloans are suggested to visit Pueblo Health Department’s website for vaccine information or to sign-up for vaccine notifications at pueblohealth.org/covid19.