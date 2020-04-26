Pueblo Zoo hosts virtual beer festival

PUEBLO, Colo. — To celebrate local artists and local breweries, the Pueblo Zoo hosting a virtual concert on Facebook live.

The stream even had some animal cameos, video messages from local brewers, growler giveaways, and live commentary from zoo staff and special guests.

April 25 would have marked the 5th anniversary of Brew at the Zoo. They say it’s an event that brings in 20 colorado breweries and 1,500 guests to the Pueblo Zoo.

Usually this event raises $40,000 each year – which is enough to cover everything from food to daily care for the entire month of may! instead

This virtual celebration raising about $2,000.

There will still be an in-person Brew at the Zoo festival it has been rescheduled to Oct. 10.