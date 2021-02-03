Pueblo Vaccine Clinic begins second doses for people 70+

PUEBLO, Colo. – The Pueblo County Unified COVID-19 community vaccination clinic will take a short pause next week from administering first-dose vaccines, while it shifts to providing required second doses for those due the booster. Second-dose clinics currently are scheduled for February 8-11 at the Pueblo Mall.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, working with first response agencies and volunteers, have vaccinated nearly 10,000 residents age 70 and older since early January at the community clinic. Many of those vaccinated will be due for the second dose in the coming week, prompting the need for the second-dose clinics only.

“With roughly 3,200 of our 70-and-older residents due for the second vaccine next week, we are going to focus our clinics on providing the boosters only beginning Monday, February 8 and going through Thursday, February 11,” said Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “Folding second-dose clinics into next phase first-dose clinics will become a new normal for us here in Pueblo County, a second dose of the vaccine is important to achieve the highest efficacy but continuing forward is what is going to get our community back on track.”

Those needing a second dose do not need to call to make an appointment. Individuals will be notified via automated telephone call of a day and time when they should report to receive the second vaccine. When an individual receives their automated call coincides with when their second dose is due and what manufacturer vaccine is available here in Pueblo County when they need it.

“We know there has been anxiety about when and how people are going to be getting the second dose,” said Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “Second doses are high priority and we are working hard to make sure we get the second doses administered as close to the due date as possible. We know it’s critical to getting back to doing the things that we love and we want to do, we need to make sure we get people fully vaccinated.”

Evetts reminds everyone who completes the recommended COVID-19 immunizations to continue to wear a mask, social distance, wash hands frequently and avoid large gatherings. These measures remain critical until a vast number the community is vaccinated.

Individuals getting the second dose are reminded to bring their vaccination cards with them to the clinic. Those who have access to a computer and printer are encouraged to print and complete a registration form available on the pueblohealth.org/vaccine website and bring it with them to the clinic as well.

First-dose clinics will resume the week of February 15 if vaccine is available.

People age 65 and older as well as teachers and child care staff will be eligible at that time but they must sign up by calling (719) 583-4444 and press option 1 or by going online to pueblovaxnow.com and completing a registration form. Anyone 70 years or older who has not yet been vaccinated may also sign up at any time.