Pueblo United Way launches emergency response and recovery fund for nonprofits

PUEBLO, Colo. — The United Way of Pueblo County is launching an emergency response and recovery fund to support local nonprofits.

The United Way of Pueblo County Board of Trustees has committed $25,000 toward the fund, and now they’re seeking additional contributions.

To donate, text PuebloStrong to 4144 or visit pueblounitedway.org/emergency-fund.

All of the donations will be allocated to local nonprofits. A committee of local stakeholders is being established to make recommendations on how the funds should be used.

