Breaking News
Human remains found in Florida tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch
1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Mountain View Medical Optum

Pueblo United Way launches emergency response and recovery fund for nonprofits

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Downtown Pueblo around 1:30 p.m. Friday,

Downtown Pueblo around 1:30 p.m. Friday,

PUEBLO, Colo. — The United Way of Pueblo County is launching an emergency response and recovery fund to support local nonprofits.

The United Way of Pueblo County Board of Trustees has committed $25,000 toward the fund, and now they’re seeking additional contributions.

To donate, text PuebloStrong to 4144 or visit pueblounitedway.org/emergency-fund.

All of the donations will be allocated to local nonprofits. A committee of local stakeholders is being established to make recommendations on how the funds should be used.

>> More coronavirus coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local