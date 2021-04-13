Pueblo Transit to provide shuttle between State Fair COVID-19 vaccination site

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Transit is offering a shuttle service to the COVID-19 vaccination site at the State Fairgrounds.

Starting Wednesday, April 14, all adults are eligible to use the Pueblo Transit shuttle to and from the COVID-19 vaccination site at the State Fairgrounds and the downtown transit center at 123 Court Street.

The shuttle and vaccine are free, and no registration is necessary.

The new shuttle service will run Monday through Saturday. The first bus leaves the transit center at 8 a.m. and the last bus leaves the transit center at 5:30 p.m.

Individuals requiring ADA mobility assistance can contact Citi-Lift at (719) 546-2484 to schedule

a ride to and from the vaccination site and their home. Citi-Lift rides must be scheduled 24-hours

in advance.