Pueblo Transit shares information for bus riders

PUEBLO, Colo. — In order to operate safely and efficiently as possible during the COVID-19 outbreak, the City of Pueblo Transit system is sharing information with it, passengers:
- Fares to ride the bus are waived
- No more than 10 people at a time will be allowed on a bus
- Entry and Exit will be through the rear door
- Persons with mobility impairments or devices will still be able to board at the front bus door and will be given priority service if demand exceeds the 10-person limit.
- Buses will continue to be disinfected daily and in-between runs
- Require the use of social distancing while on the bus
- Passengers should only use the bus when necessary and cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze
- All routes are currently running
- However, there are changes to the following routes:
- The Pueblo Mall
- The Bessemer
- The Berkley Beulah
- The Irving
- The Eastside
- The Highland Park
- The above routes will be operating with 60-minute headways as one bus has been eliminated to these routes.
- Service hours will stay the same for the time being
- Riders are encouraged to plan their trips during off-peak times to eliminate longer than average wait times
A full list of changes can be found posted at the Transit Center, and on the Pueblo Transit webpage.
Pueblo Transit operates Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.
For more information call 719-553-2709.