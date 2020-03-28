Live Now
Pueblo Transit shares information for bus riders

Courtesy: Pueblo Transit FB

PUEBLO, Colo. — In order to operate safely and efficiently as possible during the COVID-19 outbreak, the City of Pueblo Transit system is sharing information with it, passengers:

  • Fares to ride the bus are waived
  • No more than 10 people at a time will be allowed on a bus
  • Entry and Exit will be through the rear door
  • Persons with mobility impairments or devices will still be able to board at the front bus door and will be given priority service if demand exceeds the 10-person limit.
  • Buses will continue to be disinfected daily and in-between runs
  • Require the use of social distancing while on the bus
  • Passengers should only use the bus when necessary and cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze
  • All routes are currently running
    • However, there are changes to the following routes: 
      • The Pueblo Mall
      • The Bessemer
      • The Berkley Beulah
      • The Irving
      • The Eastside
      • The Highland Park
    • The above routes will be operating with 60-minute headways as one bus has been eliminated to these routes. 
  • Service hours will stay the same for the time being
  • Riders are encouraged to plan their trips during off-peak times to eliminate longer than average wait times

A full list of changes can be found posted at the Transit Center, and on the Pueblo Transit webpage.

Pueblo Transit operates Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. 

For more information call 719-553-2709.

