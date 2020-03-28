Pueblo Transit shares information for bus riders

PUEBLO, Colo. — In order to operate safely and efficiently as possible during the COVID-19 outbreak, the City of Pueblo Transit system is sharing information with it, passengers:

Fares to ride the bus are waived

No more than 10 people at a time will be allowed on a bus

Entry and Exit will be through the rear door

Persons with mobility impairments or devices will still be able to board at the front bus door and will be given priority service if demand exceeds the 10-person limit.

Buses will continue to be disinfected daily and in-between runs

Require the use of social distancing while on the bus

Passengers should only use the bus when necessary and cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze

All routes are currently running However, there are changes to the following routes: The Pueblo Mall The Bessemer The Berkley Beulah The Irving The Eastside The Highland Park The above routes will be operating with 60-minute headways as one bus has been eliminated to these routes.

Service hours will stay the same for the time being

Riders are encouraged to plan their trips during off-peak times to eliminate longer than average wait times

A full list of changes can be found posted at the Transit Center, and on the Pueblo Transit webpage.

Pueblo Transit operates Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

For more information call 719-553-2709.